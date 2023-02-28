PSG chairman investigated by French police after abduction and torture allegations

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been rocked by a second allegation of wrongdoing against a member of their staff.

After former Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi was accused of rape (via Le Parisien), the club’s president Nasser al-Khelaifi is now alleged to have been involved with the abduction and torture of an Franco-Algerian lobbyist, Tayeb Benabderrahmane, as per L’Equipe. Three investigating judges of the Parisian courts were assigned to look into the case on Monday.

In a statement, al-Khelaifi has vehemently denied the accusations levelled at him, and instead lashed out at those who have alleged the offences.

“They’ve changed their lawyers more times than they’ve changed their stories. It is the ultimate media manipulation. I’m just amazed so many people have taken their contradictions as credible. Justice will run its course.”

Paris Saint-Germain have yet to comment on either accusation, but both cases have certainly caused a stir across the footballing world.