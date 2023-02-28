Manchester United eyeing up “bombshell” signing from Barcelona this summer

Manchester United conquered Barcelona over two legs of their Europa League knockout round tie, with the Premier League side defeating the La Liga leaders 4-3 on aggregate.

Having taken away their European hopes this season, Man Utd could be set to take away one of Barcelona’s most important players, and it is one that they are all too familiar with.

Frenkie De Jong’s transfer saga lasted much of last summer’s transfer window. Barcelona were open to selling the Dutchman to Man Utd, but the player himself rejected the move in order to stay at the Camp Nou.

However, Sport report that Man Utd do not intend on being denied, and they are lining up a move for De Jong again this summer. Club officials at the Red Devils are planning two “bombshell” signings, and one of those could well be the Barca player.

Manchester United could look to take advantage of the precarious financial situation at Barcelona this summer, but it remains to be seen whether they can tempt De Jong to swap Spain for England.