Joao Felix lauds Chelsea fans as he makes comparison with Atletico Madrid supporters

Joao Felix has only been at Chelsea for just over six weeks, but he is already set to land his first award at the club.

The on-loan Atletico Madrid will automatically win the club’s goal of the month for February, having scored their only one across five games in all competitions, which came against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Despite Chelsea’s poor form since his arrival, he has enjoyed his time in West London, and the club’s supporters have taken to him too seemingly. They have created a chant for the 23-year-old, which references the player’s “hatred” for rivals Arsenal.

JOAO FELIX WOAAAAAH, JOAO FELIX WOAAAAH, HE COMES FROM PORTUGAL, HE HATES THE ARSENAL 🎶 Havertz robbed him from an assist 🤧 #ChelseaFc #CHEFUL #FULCHE pic.twitter.com/GutLKiki4Q — MrSkipTheVWR 🤖🐐 (@DremGetsTickets) January 12, 2023

Felix admitted that it was an unusual feeling to have a chant, as it was something he had not experienced as an Atleti player, as per MD.

“I was at Atletico for three years and I didn’t have a chant. Here at Chelsea, I had one after the first game. The fans have a chant for almost all the players, it’s funny.”

Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid remains unclear, although he did hint that he could be set to leave in the summer.