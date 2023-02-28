Inter Milan forward duo emerge as summer targets for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has been an excellent servant to Real Madrid throughout his 14 year career at the Santiago Bernabeu, and despite now being 35, his performances continue to be at a high level.

However, the same cannot be said about his fitness levels, with the former French international having missed several matches for Real Madrid this season due to various injuries. The increasingly compact schedule has not helped, and there are fears about his long term fitness.

Alvaro Rodriguez’s emergence in recent weeks is likely to ease the burden on Benzema, but with him being just 18, a striker being signed in the summer is a possibility. Fichajes report that Romelu Lukaku has emerged as a target for Real Madrid, while Todofichajes state that his Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez is also a consideration.

Lukaku is on loan at the Nerazzurri from Chelsea this season, and is expected to be out of favour upon his return, which could allow for a cut-price deal. However, the same cannot be said for Martinez, although Inter do have financial problems so a sale is possible.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do sign a forward this summer, but with their transfer policy leaning towards signing younger talent rather than proven players, a move for either Martinez or Lukaku is unlikely to come to fruition.

Image via Getty