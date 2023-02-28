“I see him getting to the World Cup” – Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi to continue

Lionel Messi must have quite the collection of expensive suits designed for all of the galas he has attended, the latest employed last night to collect the FIFA Best award. It was the 77th individual prize he has picked up, in no small part down to his remarkable World Cup showing. His manager, Lionel Scaloni has backed him to be at the next one too.

Scaloni picked up the award for Best Manager of 2022, while Emiliano Martinez won the Best Goalkeeper prize too. As he took the microphone to speak to Cadena SER afterwards, Scaloni was in jovial spirits.

“We didn’t miss a single thing, they gave us all awards.”

Of course, he was asked for his thoughts on Messi, who dominates the conversation.

“You can’t say more than what has already been said, I am lucky to speak in the first person, in managing him, the most important thing is that he will continue to playing..”

Scaloni was asked straight out how long he thought he would have Messi at his disposal.

“Will he continue in the National Team? We have the door open for him and if we see no, we’ll look for an alternative. I hope he makes it to the next World Cup, I can see him there, but I think the first thing is to qualify.”

Messi’s future will continue to be a hot topic of conversation, particularly as the months pass without a resolution on where he will play next season. It’s true that if Messi had no intention of returning to the Albiceleste, he may well have already announced his retirement. It may be that he wants to enjoy the success with the Argentine public before he goes.