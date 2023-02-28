Former Real Madrid and current Paris Saint-Germain star under investigation for alleged rape

Former Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter right-back Achraf Hakimi is under investigation for rape in Paris, as per Le Parisien (via Cadena SER).

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has denied all allegations. A 23-year-old woman claims that the two were speaking in January on social media, before on the 25th of February Hakimi requested an Uber to bring the woman to his house. His wife and children were on holiday in Dubai at the time.

The following day, the woman went to the police station to report the incident, after he allegedly began sexual relations with her, despite her telling him no. She then freed herself after hitting Hakimi and left the house after messaging a friend.

Hakimi attended the FIFA Best Awards on Monday evening, being nominated in the Best XI. He did so without his partner, Hiba Abouk, although it may be that she is still on holiday in Dubai.

This is the second high profile case of this sort in as many months, after Dani Alves was taken into preventative prison while he is investigated for sexual assault.