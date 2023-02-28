European wonderkid admits that Barcelona tried to sign him in January

Despite selling Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin to Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP respectively, Barcelona did not make any first team signings in January.

It was not for the lack of trying though, as club officials attempted to sign players, including Yannick Carrasco and Sofyan Amrabat. However, their financial issues prevented any deals from being completed.

Another player that Barcelona tried to do a deal for in January was Oscar Gloukh. The Israeli international is one of the most highly rated young players in Europe, but despite the Blaugrana’s apparent interest, he opted to join Red Bull Salzburg.

Gloukh himself confirmed that Barcelona tried to sign him from Maccabi Tel Aviv, which he was very happy about. However, they were too late, as per MD.

“I was very excited that (Barcelona) wanted me, but they were late for the bidding and came back when we had already closed the Salzburg deal.

“In the end, I think we made the right decision to go with Salzburg and not to Barcelona. It makes more sense for my development as a player.”

A move to Barcelona in the future for Gloukh is unlikely to be ruled out, but for the time being, he will instead be in Austria.