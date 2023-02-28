Eden Hazard on course to keep remarkable El Clasico statistic going on Thursday

Despite promising so much when he signed from Chelsea in 2019, Eden Hazard’s time at Real Madrid has been a disaster.

The former Belgian international has struggled for form and fitness during his time in the Spanish capital, which could be set to come to an end this summer.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad having suffered regular injuries throughout the season, the Italian has not called upon Hazard unless absolutely necessary, and that is expected to be the case again in the upcoming El Clasico fixture on Thursday.

Diario AS report that Hazard is unlikely to see any action against Barcelona in the first leg of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg tie against their bitter rivals.

If that were to be the case, Hazard’s incredible record of not having played a single minute in an El Clasico fixture would continue. He has not featured in any of the nine matches against Barcelona during his time at Real Madrid, and it would be ten if he is absent on Thursday.

With two more El Clasico matches to play after this week’s before the end of the season, Hazard could finally feature in one. However, they could be final chances, as he is not expected to be a Real Madrid player next season.

Image via Getty