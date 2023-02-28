Cesc Fabregas on Caso Negreira – ‘I never saw nor heard of any reports while I was there’

Former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is currently enjoying the final stages of his career at Como in the northern climbs of Italy. On Monday evening he dialled in to speak to Spanish station Cadena SER, where he was inevitably asked for his verdict on the Caso Negreira.

Fabregas came through the Barcelona system and returned for three years between 2011 and 2014, during which time the club were allegedly paying Enriquez Negreira. He explained that he was completely unaware of these reports.

“I had never heard anything like that when I was there, but I don’t think that the players have to get involved because that is something that is far above us.”

“I can’t tell you much, because I don’t know how the story goes, but as a footballer I can tell you that it was a surprise for me. I never received any referee report, but I can say that they took away a league against Atletico Madrid, which was in play and they disallowed a goal that was legal.”

He never won a La Liga title with Barcelona, referencing the famous 1-1 at Camp Nou where Atletico Madrid secured the title on the final day of the season.

Fabregas went on to speak about how he was robbed of that moment of happiness, and it certainly would be a strange incident to go against Barcelona if they were being favoured by referees. The goal in question was disallowed by offside, but on replay it became clear that Fabregas had not touched the ball and it should in fact have been allowed.