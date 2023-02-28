Cesc Fabregas hands down high praise to Pedri and Gavi with Spain hypothesis

Barcelona midfielders Pedri and Gavi continue to prove their importance in recent weeks, as much by absence as much as anything else. With both absent against Manchester United, Barcelona could not hold onto the ball efficiently, while Pedri’s absence has coincided with just one win in four games. Cesc Fabregas believes they are ready for even more pressure though.

The former Barcelona midfielder, currently playing for Como, was being interviewed by Cadena SER on a number of topics, and was naturally asked about the current state of play at Barcelona.

In particular, he was asked about Gavi and Pedri, who struggle to avoid comparisons to Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

“The pressure is on them, because they play very well. They play well, and the pressure always appears. I can’t deny that you get your wires crossed, dreaming of that Iniesta-Xavi duo, that is something that is on the minds of Barcelona fans. They are young, but they already have experience. Why not put more pressure on them? I don’t think they even notice it.”

Fabregas was then asked whether he could play with the pair, or whether they could have played in the Spain side that won three international tournaments in a row.

“Now no [laughs], but no I think they could have played with us, although you have to remember the very good players that did not play, or did not play much, like [Juan] Mata, [Santi] Cazorla.”

Fabregas eventually won a place in one of the greatest midfields of all time as forward, which goes to show the level of competition that he puts the pair at. Beyond Xavi and Iniesta, the likes of Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso were ever-present for a number of years, with Marcos Senna preceding them.