Barcelona wonderkid target confirms his desire to join this summer

This summer’s transfer window is expected to be a busy one for Barcelona. Significant outgoings are very likely as the La Liga leaders look to improve their financial situation ahead of next season.

However, Xavi Hernandez will expect his squad to be strengthened, and one of the names that has been linked in recent months is Vitor Roque. The Brazilian is one of the highest rated youngsters in South American, and he recently helped his nation to victory at the U20 Sudamericano.

Roque himself has now spoken on the speculation. In an interview with Sport, the 18-year-old admitted his desire to join Barcelona in the summer.

“It is a dream (to join Barcelona). Not only of mine, but also of any player who plays. If it materialises that I end up going to Barca, it will be a great joy for my family and for me. Therefore, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will materialise.”

Despite Roque’s willingness to join Barcelona, a deal this summer could be difficult without player sales, with Roque’s club Athletico Paranaense likely to demand upwards of €30m for his sale.