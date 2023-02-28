Barcelona target declares his ambition to play with Robert Lewandowski

Despite having struggled in recent weeks, Robert Lewandowski has made a big impact at Barcelona this season. The Polish international has already netted 25 times since joining from Bayern Munich last summer.

Lewandowski has been one of the best strikers in Europe for much of the last decade, and is looked up to by many young forwards nowadays. One of those could be set to play alongside the 34-year-old next season.

Vitor Roque has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, and he has spoken of this desire to make the move to Catalonia. As per Sport, Roque also stated that he would love to be teammates with Lewandowski.

“When I see him on TV, I always notice his great power of completion, which I think is his strong point. He is spectacular and I followed him at Bayern Munich and now at Barcelona.

“If I had a footballer by my side of his level, I would try to learn as much as I could. If this ends up happening, it will be very important for my career. That would be a wonderful thing.”

Barcelona are very interested in signing Roque, but their financial issues could prevent any deal unless significant sales are made beforehand.