Barcelona struggling for forward options ahead of Real Madrid tie as Ansu Fati fitness in question

When Ansu Fati’s injury was announced, a bruise to his knee following their tie against Manchester United in the Europa League playoff, it was assumed that he would miss only their fixture against Almeria. However with Real Madrid fast approaching this Thursday, there is growing doubt about whether he will be available.

The player is still optimistic that he will be able to play, but on Tuesday he was still training on his own, as per Sport. If he does not train with the full team on Wednesday, the likelihood is that he will miss the first leg altogether.

Ansu would only add to the injury woes being suffered by Barcelona, who are currently missing Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele already, although Los Blancos do have some injury issues of their own.

If Barcelona cannot call on Ansu, they will likely turn to youngsters Angel Alarcon or Estanis Pedrola for the bench. Ansu was unlikely to start, but the big debate it might settle Xavi Hernandez into the decision to start with four midfielders rather than a front three.