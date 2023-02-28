Barcelona forward continues to be doubtful ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona head into Thursday’s first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu without several key players.

Ousmane Dembele and Pedri were joined on the injury list by Robert Lewandowski earlier this week, with the Polish striker expected to miss the next two weeks as he struggles with muscle discomfort.

Lewandowski and Dembele may not be the only forwards to miss the third El Clasico fixture of the season, with Ansu Fati continuing to struggle with a knee complaint. The 20-year-old missed the defeat to Almeria on Sunday, and could be absent on Thursday too.

Relevo report that Fati’s knee is still painful, and tests will be conducted on Wednesday ahead of a final decision being made about his availability against Real Madrid.

Thursday’s match could very much be about damage limitation for Barcelona, who have already lost at the Bernabeu this season. Xavi Hernandez’s hopes of a domestic treble could be hanging by a thread.