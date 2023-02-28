Barcelona continue to monitor Bundesliga star as they look to solve right back issues

Barcelona’s right back problems are well documented. Several players have come and gone since Dani Alves’ first spell at the club ended in 2016, with no one being able to hold down the position.

This season, Jules Kounde has been the regular operator at right back, despite his preference being in the centre of defence. Kounde and Sergi Roberto are Xavi Hernandez’s only two options, despite neither being a natural right back.

As such, one is likely to be signed in the summer, and Barcelona have been linked with many over the last few months. Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich is one that club officials like, but he looks set to sign a new contract at the German champions.

Instead, it could be another Bundesliga player in the shape of Thomas Meunier, who plies his trade at Borussia Dortmund. Sport report that the Belgian international remains a target for the La Liga leaders this summer.

Barcelona will be desperate to end their search for a new right back, and they will hope that they can finally sign one that can last for more than two seasons. Whether Meunier is that player remains to be seen.