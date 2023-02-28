Atletico Madrid looking to sign ex-Barcelona winger this summer

Atletico Madrid are predicted to have a big summer transfer window. With Joao Felix very likely to leave, funds from his sale would be reinvested into the first team squad.

Caglar Soyuncu is expected to join as a free agent upon the expiry of his Leicester City contract, with more reinforcements in defence a possibility. However, Atleti had struggled offensively this season, and signings will be targeted in that area.

MD report that Atleti are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore. The 27-year-old was on loan at Barcelona for the second half of last season, and he reportedly wants to return to Spain in the summer.

Traore has been resigned to a squad role under former Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of June, he can leave as a free agent this summer.

Atletico Madrid could take advantage of Traore’s contract situation to sign the pacey winger on a free transfer as they look to improve their squad ahead of next season.