Analysis: Is Antonio Silva a good signing for Real Madrid this summer?

Real Madrid’s transfer policy is recent seasons has seen a shift. Previously, big name signings were targeted on huge transfer fees, but this has had a varying degree of success, and as such, changes have been made.

The turning point for Real Madrid officials for this strategy was the transfer of Eden Hazard in 2019. The former Belgian international was considered to be one of the best players in the world when he made the switch from Chelsea to the Spanish capital for a fee well in excess of €100m.

However, his time at Real Madrid has been a disaster. A combination of form and fitness issues has seen Hazard fall down pecking order massively under Carlo Ancelotti, who deems the 32-year-old to be surplus to requirements.

Instead, Real Madrid have targeted younger players who can grow at the club, at transfer fees that are similar but usually smaller. The likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni have all been signed in recent seasons and have since established themselves as first team regulars.

This policy will continue going forward, with the club’s next target being Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the best midfielders in world football, and Real Madrid are desperately looking to sign him this summer.

Another transfer target that amplifies this signing policy is Antonio Silva. The 19-year-old is already a regular starter at Benfica and played at last year’s World Cup for Portugal. He is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe, and MD have reported that Real Madrid are considering a move.

Silva has all the making of a world class defender in the future. Despite being 19, he already looks like a fantastic football, and his statistics back that up. He averages over two tackles per game, as well as 1.32 interceptions, despite being so young.

His passing stats are remarkable. He attempts over 70 passes per match, and his completion rate is in the 99th percentile. He also ranks very highly for progressive passes, which is perfect for a club like Real Madrid that like to dominate the ball and play out from the back.

Silva is a player that epitomises Real Madrid’s new transfer policy. He could very easily slot into Carlo Ancelotti’s defence now, which would give him the opportunity to progress as a footballer surrounded by one of the best squads in European football, while learning from one of the greatest managers in the history of the game.

A move for Silva this summer is unlikely. With Bellingham likely to cost well over €100m, Real Madrid will be unable to afford both as Benfica would be looking for a similar fee for their wonderkid defender.

However, as Real Madrid look to improve their defence in the future, Silva is someone that should be targeted, perhaps even as early as next summer.