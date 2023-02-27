WATCH: Third-division Sabadell provide Puskas contender in outrageous conditions

It is likely too late for an entry into the category for this year, but Cristian Herrera of Sabadell scored a goal on Sunday night worthy of an entry into the Puskas Award.

With freezing rain drenching the players in Spain’s third-tier match between Logrones and Sabadell, the match was locked at 0-0 as the referee blew for kick-off in the second half.

However it took Sabadell just seconds to gain the advantage, as from the kick-off Cristian Herrera fired an incredible effort from the halfway line high into the Logrones net.

😳 SENSE SENTIT EL QUE ESTÀ PASSANT A LA NOVA CREU ALTA 🔥 💙 AUTÈNTICA #BOGERIAARLEQUINADA 🤍#SomDelSabadell pic.twitter.com/oHuraBeaOr — CE Sabadell (@CESabadell) February 26, 2023

Given the brutal conditions, it was at least reward for Herrera and the bold fans who had dared to turn up. However to their misfortune (or fortune), the game was abandoned just a minute later by the referee. The goal will still count at least, with the game to be restarted at a later date.

Herrera, 28, has been knocking around the third division for much of his career having come through the La Masia system at Barcelona. His moment on Sunday could well have had him rubbing shoulders with the current stars of the Blaugrana too.