WATCH: Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna sparks rumours of discontent after response to manager’s note

Sevilla were on a solid run at home and appeared to be on the up, until an unexpected defeat to Osasuna on Sunday night. Yet Argentine defender Marcos Acuna has further sparked rumours that the squad is not entirely united with their manager Jorge Sampaoli.

During the match, Sampaoli passed a note onto the pitch explaining the change in tactics, which made its way from Nemanja Gudelj to Oliver Torres. However Acuna came from a distance to take the paper away from Torres, scrunch it up and throw it on the ground without looking at it.

Last night, Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna was spotted throwing away a note passed onto the pitch by manager Jorge Sampaoli…#Sevillapic.twitter.com/mO727osln6 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 27, 2023

Since around this time last year, there have been rumours of a split in the dressing room, with the Argentine members forming a clique. Although Sampaoli is a compatriot, some are seeing this as further evidence that the dressing room is not entirely under control.

This follows on from reports that Sampaoli will leave the club at the end of the season, regardless of results.