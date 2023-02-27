Villarreal manager Quique Setien on the brink with crucial Getafe showdown ahead

Villarreal began the season with aspirations of challenging for the top four, and while they wouldn’t have had to deal with Sevilla this season, they have not been up to scratch of late.

Quique Setien is under significant pressure for the second time in his short spell at Villarreal, according to Todofichajes. The Yellow Submarine have lost their last four games on the bounce and are now 11 points off the Champions League spots, although a win could put them in the Europa League positions again.

If Setien’s Villarreal do not beat relegation-threatened Getafe this evening at Estadio de la Ceramica, then Setien will be staring the sack in the face.

Earlier in the season there was plenty of conjecture about Setien’s relationship with the dressing room, although those appeared to have passed following a massive win over Real Madrid. However the indiscipline that has crept into their game of late once again has serious question marks over Setien’s head.