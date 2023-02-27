The foul-mouthed rant likely to result in a lengthy ban for Sevilla star

Sevilla midfielder Fernando Reges is likely to see a lengthy ban after his foul-mouthed rant directed at the referee was recorded in the match report.

The former Manchester City midfielder had been taken off during Sevilla’s 3-2 loss to Osasuna on Sunday night, when one of his comments towards the referee must have been heard by the fourth official.

The referee came over to send Fernando off, after which the Brazilian stood in shock, confusion and fury. He then began to shout at the referee ‘B******, you son of a b****, b******, b******.’

As he was doing so, several Sevilla officials tried to drag him away, but were not successful. According to Diario AS, he is likely to see at least a four-game ban for his words. There has been controversy in Spain for inconsistency in the treatment of insults from players towards referees, however the fact it was recorded in the report will damage Fernando.

It could be a major absence for Sevilla. Coming up they travel to Atletico Madrid, before facing Almeria, Cadiz and Getafe in La Liga, although a Europa League tie against Fenerbahce will also be mixed in.