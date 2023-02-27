Spain to miss out on Real Madrid starlet that could fix problem position

Real Madrid appear to have a new forward right when it was being heavily questioned as to why they had not signed one in the January transfer window. With Karim Benzema’s fitness problems weighing heavily on Real Madrid’s season, Alvaro Rodriguez has stepped up in two of their last three games.

Despite playing less than 20 minutes of football, Rodriguez has come up with a goal and an assist in that time. On Saturday he came up with a lifeline for Los Blancos, heading home to equalise for Real Madrid.

However his agent Joyce Moreno has told Cadena SER there is plenty more to come from the 18-year-old.

“He still has a lot of room for improvement, it’s what surprised me the most when I saw him. It is important that this development of that potential that he has is managed very well. He is in the best club and in the best hands, those of Raul and Ancelotti.”

Rodriguez looks to be one of the most promising young forwards in Spain, but La Roja look set to miss out on his talent. Rodriguez was recently competing in the under-20 South American Championships where he scored 5 goals in 7 games.

Moreno confirmed that he will likely continue his international aspirations with Uruguay.

“He has stated that he feels Charrua. It can be difficult for him to play with Spain.”

This will come as something of a disappointment to Spain, as if there is one position that causes more doubt than anything else, it is the number nine spot. Although Luis Enrique maintained fiath in Alvaro Morata for the most part, there appears to be no outstanding current option or prospect at the position.