Sevilla hoping to take advantage of struggling Bundesliga forward in the summer

Sevilla have not had a reliable striker since Wissam Ben Yedder departed them for Monaco in the summer of 2019. Despite streaks of form from Youssef En-Nesyri, Los Nervionenses could perhaps change their fortunes around with a natural goalscorer but the issue is finding one at a good price.

According to Fichajes, Sporting Director Monchi wants to rehabilitate Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen. Moving to Dortmund two seasons ago from PSV Eindhoven for €30m, the Dutchman has not managed to settle in the Bundesliga.

This season he has scored just twice times and assisted three times in his 22 appearances this season. That is despite 16 starts, although he has still played less than half of their minutes in the Bundesliga.

Malen is likely to leave this summer for pastures new, and Sevilla are one of the sides interested in him. The information claims that their desire to make Malen a permanent signing gives them an advantage in that respect too.

If Sevilla could do a cut-price deal for him, it might work out as a bargain for Monchi. However given his recent record, Sevilla fans might be more than a little nervous about investing a significant percentage of their transfer budget in him.

