Real Madrid trio included in FIFPRO World XI

Three Real Madrid stars have been included in FIFA’s World XI for 2022, as voted for by FIFPRO.

The accolade is confirmed by votes from top flight players across the world as part of FIFA’s annual The Best Awards.

Los Blancos’ impressive 2022 La Liga and Champions League double played a key role in the voting alongside Argentina’s march to glory in the 2022 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from the FIFPro World 11 for the first time since 2007.

Thibaut Courtois receives his first ever place in the XI, after losing out Emiliano Martinez in the Men’s Goalkeeper Award, with no Real Madrid defenders included.

All-time most appearances in the FIFPro World 11: 16 – Lionel Messi

15 – Cristiano Ronaldo

11 – Sergio Ramos

9 – Andrés Iniesta

Luka Modric is recalled to the XI, after being included from 2016 to 2019, but missing out in the last two years.

Captain Karim Benzema is included in a four-man attack, after winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or, alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Former Los Blancos midfield lynchpin Casemiro is also named in the XI with the Brazilian continuing his impressive form at Manchester United this season.