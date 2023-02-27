Real Madrid close to new deal with loan star, including salary bump

Real Madrid are closing in on a renewal for Brahim Diaz, their 23-year-old star on loan at Milan.

The Spanish youth international was regarded as one of the brightest talents in the nation when he arrived at Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019. After little protagonism though, he was sent out on loan to Milan for two seasons, where he has gradually won a first-team spot under Stefano Pioli.

The Rossoneri have a €22m buy option on Brahim, but Los Blancos are in control of his future, with a €25m buyback option should the Italian side exercise it.

As per Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, the two parties are close on a renewal of his contract until 2027. It would see him receive a decent salary bump too, placing him amongst the ‘middle earners’ of the playing squad.

While the report does mention that it is uncertain where he will play next season, it would imply that both Brahim and Real Madrid see his long-term future in Spain. Depending on other movements, he could remain at Milan on loan too.