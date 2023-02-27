Ousmane Dembele donates €100,000 to crisis hit former club

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has donated €100,000 to his former club FC Evreux 27 to bail them out of financial crisis.

Normandy-born Dembele joined the club’s youth ranks as a 12-year-old, initially playing for ALM Évreux, before they joined with Evreux FC, to from one local club in 2009.

After a year of playing local football, Dembele’s prodigious talent was spotted by a host of Ligue 1 club scouts, and he opted to move to Rennes in 2010.

That was the platform for Dembele’s rise, with 12 goals in his debut top-flight season in 2015/16, convincing Borussia Dortmund to bring him across the border to Germany.

His progress continued at the Signal Iduna Park, with Barcelona paying a huge €105m transfer fee to bring him to Catalonia, just 12 months later.

However, despite his meteoric rise, Dembele remains loyal to his local town and the club that set him on the road to professional football, and his gesture has been roundly praised by the club and the mayor, as they battle to stay afloat in the French fourth tier.