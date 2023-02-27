New Spain manager Luis de la Fuente to please Real Madrid supporters with first squad

Luis de la Fuente is fast approaching his first squad announcement as Spain manager, with plenty of players waiting in great anticipation.

Sergio Ramos will not be one of them, after he revealed publicly that de la Fuente had called to explain that the Paris Saint-Germain star was not part of his plans.

However his loss may be to the delight of another Real Madrid stalwart. El Nacional say that Nacho Fernandez could be in line for a call-up to the Spain squad for the first time since October of 2018. Nacho has 22 caps and 1 goal to his name, but was out of favour under Luis Enrique, despite the calls from Madrid that he be included.

He has been in excellent form of late, operating mostly at right-back or left-back, although the suggestion is that he would come into the centre of the Spanish defence.

The 33-year-old defender may be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer, with his contract up in June. The Santiago Bernabeu have taken to singing his name and asking him to stay, but until the injuries of Ferland Mendy and David Alaba was not seeing much game time.