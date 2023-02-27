Nabil Fekir ruled out for the rest of 2022/23

Real Betis have been rocked by a major injury setback with striker Nabil Fekir ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Despite playing a reduced role since the start of 2023, the French international has been crucial for Los Verdiblancos in Europa League action, with six goals across all competitions.

However, the club have now confirmed their fears, after he went down in pain, in the closing stages of their 3-2 La Liga weekend win over Elche, with the 29-year-old confirmed as suffering cruciate ligament damage.

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Fekir sufre una lesión del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda. El jugador se perderá lo que resta de temporada. ¡Mucho ánimo, @NabilFekir! 💪🆙 ➡ https://t.co/fNUbbIfNcx pic.twitter.com/1umA276KpK — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) February 27, 2023

Fekir will now undergo surgery in the coming days, following advice from the club’s medical team, with an update that he will miss out on the remainder of the campaign.

The news is a blow to Real Betis’ chances of securing a Champions League qualification spot this season, and more immediately, to their plans for a Europa League last 16 first leg at Manchester United on March 9, with more focus placed on top scorer Borja Iglesias.