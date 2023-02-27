Marc-Andre Ter Stegen wants Manuel Neuer’s spot at Euro 2024

Barcelona goal keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has set out his ambitious plan for club and country in the next 12 months.

Ter Stegen has played a key role in Barcelona’s title push this season, with an incredible record of 17 La Liga clean sheets from 22 games, two short of his best ever season record of 19, in the 2017/18 campaign.

The 30-year-old is enjoying his strongest run of form in Catalonia, and re-establishing himself as one of the best keepers in the world, but the former Borussia Monchengladbach star is aiming higher.

Alongside his desire to win more titles with Barcelona, he wants to replace his old rival Manuel Neuer, as Germany’s No.1 for Euro 2024.

The two keepers have being engaged in a battle for the first choice spot, under Joachim Low and Hansi Flick, with Ter Stegen publicly stating his frustration at being overlooked in favour of the Bayern Munich captain.

However, Neuer’s season ending injury has opened the door for Ter Stegen to stake his claim as Flick’s new man in goal, with the potential of Neuer opting to retire as a result.

“I hope he has a good rehabilitation and comes back strong. That’s what I wish him from a human point of view, but also as a footballer and teammate”, as per an interview with Kicker.

“I always want to be an important player in the national team and my goal is to be there at Euro 2024.

“That’s why it’s to perform at Barcelona and with the national team. I believe my performances in the last few years have been good, that I’ve matured, and I’m ready to take the next step.”