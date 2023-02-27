Barcelona

Lionel Messi drops family joke into FIFA award speech

Lionel Messi had time for a little message for his children after winning The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for 2022.

Messi won the award for the first time since 2019 on the back of an incredible end to 2022.

The 35-year-old forward finally achieved his lifelong goal of winning a World Cup after inspiring Argentina to glory in Qatar at the end of 2022.

The win confirms Messi as the most successful player in the history of the award, including its previous versions, the FIFA World Player from 1991 to 2009, and FIFA Ballon d’Or from 2010 to 2015, with seven in total.

His acceptance speech focused on his World Cup glory with Argentina, with praise for La Albliceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni, who picked up the best coach gong.

“It’s a pleasure to be here again, with Benzema (although he is not here) with Kylian, as both of them had a great year”, he said.

“This is an honour for me. I want to thank my colleagues, including my manager Scaloni, and we’re here representing them all (the Argentina team), as we would not be here without them.

 

“It recognises the role they played in what we achieved.

“It’s been a crazy year for me. I have achieved my dream, after so much fighting, and so much determination to win it.

“Winning the World Cup is the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career. It’s a dream for many, but few can win it.

“I want to thank my family, the people of Argentina, as it will remain in our memories forever.

“I want to send a kiss to my children, who are watching this, Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!”

Messi is yet to make a decision on his future, for both club and country, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract set to expire in June, and no agreement over an extension.

