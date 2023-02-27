Former Barcelona star under investigation for tax fraud

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Arda Turan is the latest footballer to fall on the wrong side of the Spanish tax office.

The Turkish icon is accused of not paying €499k in 2015, and €328k in 2016, during his time in Madrid and Catalonia. According to Vozpopuli (via Sport), Arda owes the money from both wages and image rights.

Meanwhile Turan himself maintains he has paid sufficient tax for those years, which allows him to still come to a settlement. However there is also a chance he ends up in court, having not presented himself at the latest hearing.

Turan is just the latest footballer in Spain to be reprimanded by the tax office, after Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi Alonso, Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

Now 36, Turan retired in September after leaving Galatasaray in the summer. He was still on his Barcelona contract until 2020, despite last making an appearance for the club in 2017.