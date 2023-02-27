Espanyol duo making the case for best transfers in La Liga this season

Espanyol have endured a tricky season with Diego Martinez at the helm, mired in the relegation battle. Yet two of their summer signings, Joselu Mato and Martin Braithwaite, are making the case to be the best value deals in La Liga this season.

As pointed out by MD, between them, the pair have scored 18 of Espanyol’s 23 goals this season – an incredible 78%. Both arrived on free deals from Alaves and Barcelona respectively, and only the Barcelona pairing of Robert Lewandowski (15) and Pedri (6) can surpass their goalscoring partnership. There is a strong argument to say that no other pair of signings represents better value than those two, and only Lewandowski has more goals than Joselu this season in La Liga.

Not only does Martin Braithwaite have double the number of goals as Robert Lewandowski in 2023 (gracias @CholoColcho), his 7 goals have been some of the most valuable in La Liga. All but one have led to points, in total securing 11 for Espanyol. pic.twitter.com/LIVOUM3sW9 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 27, 2023

Vinicius Junior (7) and Karim Benzema (11) are level, while Iago Aspas (9) and Gabri Veiga (8) of Celta Vigo are next best with 17.

Although there is obviously there is some overlap, both Braithwaite and Joselu can claim to be directly responsible for 11 points this season. Given Espanyol only have 7 in total, it is a major contribution.

Martinez has complained about signings publicly and privately to Sporting Director Domingo Catoira this season, but in this case at least, Los Pericos have got it spot on.