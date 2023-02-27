Contract offer anticipated for La Liga midfielder amid admiring glances from Premier League

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is quickly making a case for breakout player of the season, as his brace against Real Valladolid further confirmed his improvements this season.

The 20-year-old already has 8 goals and 3 assists this season, making him the midfielder with the most goals alongside Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet. Despite recently renewing his contract, this has obviously attracted admiring glances.

“I really want to continue growing at Celta, which is where I consider my home and where I want to be for many more years,” Veiga said last summer.

Estadio Deportivo claim he is already conscious of interest from England though, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United mentioned. Meanwhile Todofichajes report that Atletico Madrid are willing to get involved too.

Fabrizio Romano has dismissed this as merely admiring glances though, saying that Veiga is being watched, but no more than that.

However all of this might not be relevant if Veiga wants to remain in Galicia. Relevo claim that Veiga is committed to Celta and wants to remain there for the foreseeable. They expect Celta to make a new contract offer in the summer, despite the fact he only signed a new deal last summer. This new deal would see him extend his deal for another one to two years beyond 2026, with his salary and release clause both rising.

Veiga certainly has an eye for goal and looks a natural finisher, often arriving from deeper positions to get into the box. Often operating from the flanks and coming inside, Veiga has plenty of technique with the end product to go with it.