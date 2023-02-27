Bojan Krkic offers Ansu Fati injury comparison

Former Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic has offered a worrying warning over Ansu Fati’s constant injury problems.

The La Roja international has seen the last two and a half years of his career ruined by constant injuries, stretching back to November 2020.

The club confirmed over the weekend another injury setback for the 20-year-old, due to a knee issue, with his first team return unclear, as Barcelona chase a first La Liga title since 2019.

Barcelona’s medical team have worked extensively with Fati to try and get to the root cause of his persistent injuries, but he continues to struggle with maintaining consistent match fitness, following his meteoric rise as a teenager.

Krkic followed a similar path to Fati, emerging through the La Masia academy as a highly rated goal scorer, before injuries wrecked his career, as he pursued a nomadic roam through Italy, the Netherlands, England, Germany, Canada and Japan.

The 32-year-old is currently unattached, after leaving Vissel Kobe at the start of 2023, and he issued a negative update on Fati.

“I have experienced Ansu Fati’s case in my own body”, as per reports from Marca.

“You generate a lot of enthusiasm at a time when the club need a ‘product’ from La Masia. And I don’t like to say it because I like to hear it, but that’s how we are treated.”