Barcelona youngster facing further ostracism after disappointing cameo

Barcelona looked chronically short of solutions against Almeria, but coach Xavi Hernandez did not feel he found them on the bench.

The Blaugrana put together a number of bleak statistics in their 1-0 defeat, illustrating the lack of imagination and the incredible impact of Pedri on this Barcelona side.

It was thought that Xavi might turn to creative youngster Pablo Torre in Pedri’s absence, but the 19-year-old was only given the final 14 minutes of the match.

According to El Nacional, Xavi did not like what he saw. In his eyes, Torre did not do enough to warrant further consideration and is unlikely to play a significant role between now and the end of the season. In Xavi’s eyes, Torre has not taken advantage of the limited chances he has had this season.

Torre made 11 of his 12 passes, won 1 of his 2 duels, lost the ball twice and made on foul. Few of Barcelona’s players came out of Andalusia with much credit either.

It has been suggested that Torre will head out on loan in the summer, with Xavi seemingly unlikely to trust in him any time soon.