Barcelona suffer major blow as Robert Lewandowski injury threatens Real Madrid tie

Barcelona’s nightmare few days continues to get worse, as one of their key players has gone down injured with Real Madrid approaching just days away.

Robert Lewandowski suffered muscle discomfort against Almeria and will be missing against Los Blancos on Thursday, as per Relevo.

According to their reports, Lewandowski will undergo further tests this Monday in order to determine the full extent of the injury, however they expect that it will keep him out for the next two weeks.

In theory that would rule him out of fixtures against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu, as well as league commitments against Valencia and Athletic Club. He should be fit to come back against Los Blancos for their league clash on the 19th of March.

As the Blaugrana threaten to wobble in their solid domestic season up until now, without Ousmane Dembele and Pedri through injury already, this is a major setback for Xavi Hernandez. It looks a tricky spell for Barcelona that could well decide Xavi’s future significantly.