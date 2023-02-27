Barcelona looking at Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez as summer option

Barcelona are looking to increase the production from their forward line, and they may attempt to do so with additions.

However their lack of resources is no secret to anyone. Thus they may be forced to look at what they can bring in on free transfers or in the loan market.

According to TyC Sports (via Sport) in Argentina, the Blaugrana are looking at bringing one of the Albiceleste’s World Cup-winning squad. Julian Alvarez won his place in Qatar and became a starter for Lionel Scaloni, but has struggled to do so at Manchester City.

With just 10 starts this season, and an unused substitute in their Champions League first leg against RB Leipzig, Alvarez has become a bit-part player for Pep Guardiola.

As such, Barcelona have asked City whether they would be open to a loan deal in the summer. He could compete for a place at Barcelona and regain form. The Blaugrana would receive hungry and versatile forward to increase their threat.