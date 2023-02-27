Barcelona choose which two of three forwards to sell in the summer – report

Barcelona’s forward line has ultimately been a disappointment this season, with the exception of Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski – although even the Polish forward has dipped recent weeks. The others will face consequences though.

Despite Xavi Hernandez maintaining faith in all of his forward publicly, the feeling is that the other three are playing for their positions at the club.

Raphinha has the best numbers of the three, but was also the most costly and arguably has the lowest margin for improvement. Meanwhile Ansu Fati has only shown flashes of his quality all season, while Ferran Torres continues to nearly make the difference.

As per El Nacional, Barcelona have settled on which forwards to move on in the summer. They intend to execute their buy option on Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, and will move on Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres if they can.

These reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, as to a certain extent, it depends on what kind of market they have as to whether Barcelona will sell. However given their performances this season, it would be no surprise if Barcelona looked to cut their losses. With finances tight, there is little room for sentiment at Camp Nou this summer.