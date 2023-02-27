Barcelona star Alexia Putellas retains The Best FIFA Women’s Player Award

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas has become the first female footballer to defend her Best FIFA Women’s Player Award for 2022.

The Spanish international has seen her progress disrupted in the last 12 months, after suffering a serious knee injury in June 2022, which eventually required surgery.

The setback was a double blow for the Catalan-born midfielder as it came in pre-tournament training for Euro 2021 and she was subsequently ruled out of the competition.

However, her previous key role in Barcelona’s dominance across all competitions was rewarded with title defence in the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or Feminine in 2022.

The 29-year-old has since returned to light training with La Blaugrana and her recovery period expected to be finished completely by the summer.

Putellas remains a crucial player for both club and country, with both sides eager to get her back to full fitness in the coming months, with a potential place in Spain’s 2023 World Cup squad.

