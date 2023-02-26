Xavi and Gavi suspended for Valencia game

Barcelona will be without two key figures for next weekend’s La Liga clash with Valencia at the Camp Nou.

Los Che travel to Catalonia looking to build on their first win of 2023, after edging out Real Sociedad, with Barcelona slipping to a first league loss since October, at Almeria.

However, alongside the demands of a Copa del Rey semi final first leg against Real Madrid, before hosing Valencia, the La Liga leaders will also be without Xavi and Gavi for the game.

Xavi was cautioned in the second half at Almeria, with Gavi swiftly joining the Barcelona head coach in the referee’s notebook.

That brings the pair up to their fifth league booking of the season, incurring an automatic one game ban, with Oscar Hernandez and Sergio Alegre set to replace Xavi in the dugout.

Four other Barcelona players remain one booking away from a ban as Xavi prepares for a suspension headache next month.