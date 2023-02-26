Xavi labels Almeria loss as Barcelona ‘worst game’ of 2022/23

Barcelona head coach Xavi was in no mood for excuses as his side lost 1-0 away at Almeria.

La Blaugrana missed a golden opportunity to stretch their La Liga title advantage over Real Madrid to 10 points in Andalucia.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side battled back to snatch a 1-1 derby draw at home to Atletico Madrid this weekend and Barcelona looked set to take full advantage against relegation battling Almeria.

However, after registering just one shot on target all night at the Power Horse Stadium, Xavi claimed his side can have no complaints over the result, and called on his players to respond.

“I’m angry because we played the worst game of the season, especially in the first half”, as per reports from Marca.

“We lacked intensity and rhythm. We didn’t show passion to win the game.

“In the second half, it was better.

“It was a difficult game, and a hard day, but we’re still leaders by seven points.

“It will be difficult to win La Liga, but we have to react now. We have not shown that we wanted to win here.”

Up next for Xavi is a midweek Copa del Rey semi final first leg at Real Madrid before returning to league action next weekend at home to Valencia.

However, Xavi will not be on the bench against Los Che, as he picked up a fifth caution of the season at Almeria, and will now serve a one game touchline ban.

