Victor Osimhen linked with shock move to La Liga

Victor Osimhen has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe this season. The Nigerian international scored for Napoli against Empoli on Friday to take his tally to 19 in Serie A, despite playing just 20 matches.

He is behind just Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Shoe in Europe, and is six goals clear of his nearest rival in the league standings, which is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Understandably, his performances have generated much interest, and he could be set for a move away this summer. Fichajes report that both Manchester United and Chelsea are set to bid for the 24-year-old, but they also credit Atletico Madrid with an interest.

With Joao Felix looking increasingly likely to leave this summer, Los Rojiblancos club officials could use the funds generated for his sale to pursue the signing of Osimhen.

Despite having signed Memphis Depay from Barcelona in January, Atletico Madrid have continued to struggle for goals in the second half of the season, and they could look to spend big on Osimhen to help rectify that issue for next season.