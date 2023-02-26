Valuation of Barcelona’s Brazilian wonderkid target doubles in just six months

The recent U20 Sudamericano in Colombia allowed some of the best young players in South America to showcase their skills to a wider audience.

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Rodriguez starred for Uruguay at the tournament, and has since broken into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu. Several others impressed, but perhaps none more so than Vitor Roque.

The 17-year-old finished as joint-top scorer as he helped Brazil win the tournament, and as a result, his market valuation has doubled from €7m to €14m in the last six months, as per MD.

Interest in the teenager has also increased, with Barcelona and Arsenal both said to be very interested in signing him from Athletico Paranaense this summer. The Blaugrana have reported made securing his signature a priority.

However, with the Brazilian side looking to get at least €30m for Roque, Barcelona may be unable to sign him as they continue to suffer from financial problems.