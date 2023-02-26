Sevilla looking to secure summer signing of Premier League defender

After a disastrous opening first of the season, Sevilla appear to be getting back on track as they look to push clear of the La Liga relegation zone.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side are 14th in the table, three points outside of the drop zone having been inside it a few weeks ago. They also secured passage to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, defeating PSV Eindhoven 3-2 on aggregate.

This summer will likely see several incomings and outgoings at Sevilla as they look to improve their squad, and financial situation, ahead of next season. One area of the pitch that will be targeted is at left back, with Marcos Acuna now the wrong side of 30.

According to Fichajes, Sergio Reguilon is a target for Los Nervionenses. The 26-year-old is on loan at Atletico Madrid this season from Tottenham Hotspur, but has made just four league appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

Reguilon had a previous spell at Sevilla on loan from Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season, and he could be set for a return to Andalusia.