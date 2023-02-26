Real Madrid keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid attracting Premier League interest

Real Madrid are well aware of the young talent that exists in Brazil. After signing Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in successive seasons a few years ago, they secured the signature of Endrick from Palmeiras in December.

Club officials have moved on to new targets in recent months, and one of these is Flamengo’s Matheus Franca, as per MD. The 18-year-old is very highly rated in his homeland, and even more so by the South American giants.

Flamengo recently tied Franca down to a new contract after they rejected an offer of €20m from Newcastle United, as per Fabrizio Romano. His release clause at the club has been increased to €200m.

Newcastle are expected to keep an eye on Franca’s situation in the coming months, meaning that Real Madrid would need to compete with the mega-rich Premier League side for the signing of the teenager.

However, Real Madrid will hope that the draw of playing for them, along with the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius and Rodrygo would persuade Franca to join them over Newcastle.