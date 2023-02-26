Real Madrid Castilla miss out on league record after conceding three goals in six minutes

Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Castilla side have been flying in the Primera Federacion this season. After 25 games, they sit second in the Group 1 table, just one point behind Deportivo La Coruna.

Castilla have been in great form of late, and had been on an 18-match unbeaten streak. However, that has now ended after they let a two-goal lead slip against San Fernando to lose 3-2 on Saturday.

Peter Gonzalez and Sergio Arribas had given Raul’s side a commanding lead, but the hosts scored three times in six minutes to secure a fantastic victory on their part.

Had Castilla avoided defeat, they would have equalled the league record for an unbeaten streak, which was set at 19 by Racing Santander last season. Instead, they have fallen just agonisingly short.

The Real Madrid first team has notably not used many Castilla players this season, although 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez has broken through in recent weeks, and he scored his first goal for the first team in the Madrid derby on Saturday.

Image via Real Madrid