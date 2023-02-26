Osasuna maintain European push with superb Sevilla fightback win

Osasuna have got back on track in their push to qualify for Europe this season with a 3-2 thriller at Sevilla.

After a mixed start to 2023, Jagoba Arrasate’s side sealed their first away league win since the World Cup, on a breathless night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The visitors stormed into a 1-0 lead in the opening stages, as Sevilla struggled to react, with David Garcia heading home. and Kike Barja seeing an effort ruled out by VAR.

⚽ David García with a brilliant header to give Osasuna the lead against Sevilla!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/fD8wX3bwbN — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 26, 2023

Nemanja Gudelj’s superb long range strike levelled the contest after the restart, before Yassine Bounou’s error saw Fernando net a bizarre own goal.

WOW, WHAT A GOAL! 💥 Nemanja Gudelj rifles it in from well outside the box to score Sevilla's equaliser 👏 Incredible! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/WqWD87IIVP — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 26, 2023

Bizarre goal! 😨 Sevilla 'keeper Bono comes out to punch a floating ball in the box but completely misjudges the situation and it ends up in the back of his own net 🤷‍♂️#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/BFrJsI3IsD — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 26, 2023

Youssef En-Nesyri stepped up to haul Sevilla back level for the second time on the night, before Barcelona loanee Abde Ezzalzouli had the final say, with the late winner.

Youssef En-Nesyri 🤌 Brilliant run and finish by the Sevilla man to level things up again 👏🇲🇦#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/SHyVnTIm9M — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 26, 2023

It's all happening now! 🤯 Abde scores the fifth goal of the game as Osasuna lead again 🔥#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ZnVk6x1jwO — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 26, 2023

Victory moves Osasuna up to 7th in La Liga, one point behind the European spots, with Sevilla in 14th, just two points above the relegation zone.

Images via Getty Images