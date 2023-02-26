Osasuna Sevilla

Osasuna maintain European push with superb Sevilla fightback win

Osasuna have got back on track in their push to qualify for Europe this season with a 3-2 thriller at Sevilla.

After a mixed start to 2023, Jagoba Arrasate’s side sealed their first away league win since the World Cup, on a breathless night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The visitors stormed into a 1-0 lead in the opening stages, as Sevilla struggled to react, with David Garcia heading home. and Kike Barja seeing an effort ruled out by VAR.

Nemanja Gudelj’s superb long range strike levelled the contest after the restart, before Yassine Bounou’s error saw Fernando net a bizarre own goal.

Youssef En-Nesyri stepped up to haul Sevilla back level for the second time on the night, before Barcelona loanee Abde Ezzalzouli had the final say, with the late winner.

Victory moves Osasuna up to 7th in La Liga, one point behind the European spots, with Sevilla in 14th, just two points above the relegation zone.

