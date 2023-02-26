Manchester City target Alexis Mac Allister in 2023

Alexis Mac Allister could be a target for Manchester City if he opts to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina’s march to glory at the 2022 World Cup and he was linked with a move away from the AMEX Stadium last month.

Atletico Madrid were rumoured to be the most likely to make a bid, to add Mac Allister to their growing list of Argentinians in Madrid, in 2023.

The 24-year-old rejected speculation over an exit from the Premier League club with his focus remaining on ending the campaign strongly with Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

His father dropped a major hint over his son moving on in the summer with a string of transfer offers expected for him in June.

As per reports from the Daily Star, City are monitoring the situation, alongside other Premier League sides, with Brighton sticking to their stance of demanding a £70m fee.