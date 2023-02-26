Five Barcelona players walking suspension tightrope against Cadiz

Barcelona go into Sunday’s match against Almeria knowing that victory would put them ten points clear at the top of the La Liga table, following Real Madrid’s draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Xavi Hernandez will be determined to see his side continue their excellent form, which has seen them win their last 12 matches in all domestic competitions.

Barcelona are expected to be without Ronald Araujo for the trip to Andalusia as he continues to suffer with discomfort in his right abductor. However, he is expected to return for Thursday’s first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid, as well as next Sunday’s La Liga match against Valencia.

For that match against Los Che next weekend, Barcelona will still be without Ousmane Dembele and Pedri as they continue their comebacks from muscle injuries. However, up to five members of Xavi’s squad could also miss that game if they are booked against Almeria.

Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Gavi, Raphinha and Ferran Torres are all on four yellow cards in La Liga, and one more would trigger an automatic one-match suspension.

Barcelona officials will be keen for players to avoid any unnecessary bookings (and subsequent suspensions) as the season reaches a critical stage for the La Liga leaders.