Fabrizio Romano tips Celta Vigo star to reject Premier League interest

Celta Vigo’s rising star Gabri Veiga could be at the centre of a transfer bidding war this summer.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are rumoured to be tracking the Spain U21 international, after he edged up to eight La Liga goals this season, in Celta’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Previous reports from Diario AS claim Manchester United are also interested in the 20-year-old, alongside domestic rivals Newcastle and Barcelona.

However, despite the growing interest, Celta are under no pressure to sell, with Veiga under contract in Galicia until 2026.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano offered an update on the situation, as part of his Daily Briefing column with Caught Offside, as Europe begins to take notice of Veiga.

“It’s way too early to be linking him with these clubs”, he said.

“I’m told 4-5 top club scouts are monitoring him, as Veiga is a top talent and doing great in La Liga, but he’s for the future, not the present.”

Romano’s comments confirm the rumours of Veiga being scouted by Europe’s big hitters, with Celta unlikely to be able to demand in excess of €35m, but they could hold firm.

If Veiga is convinced to remain in Spain, to continue his development, the chasing Premier League pack will look elsewhere in the transfer market in 2023.

